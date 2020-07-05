LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall is providing virtual summer day camps during July to allow children to continue to explore natural history and science topics. Kids in first through sixth grades are eligible.
Virtual camps are held via a Zoom video call. During camp, kids will be able to see and interact with other campers and their instructors. Supply kits may be mailed to participants who register at least one week in advance.
“We know that families are still looking for opportunities for their children to engage and learn this summer,” said Emily Osberg-Brown, education supervisor at the NU State Museum.
Information on the available camps is provided below. Additional details and registration are available at museum.unl.edu/camps.
» Mini and Mighty, first and second graders, July 13 (spiders), 20 (worms) and 27 (pollinators) — Mini and Mighty will explore critters underfoot that often get overlooked. Campers will examine crawly invertebrates and their importance to the world around them by interacting with live specimens, collecting samples and creating their own mini exhibit. Each week has a unique focus and different activities.
» Earth Investigations, third through fifth graders, July 8-10 or 22-24 — Participants can discover what rocks and fossils reveal about the Earth’s amazing history. Campers will take a journey through time to explore some of Nebraska’s rich fossil history, from sea creatures to mammoths, and discover how rocks add to the fossil story.
» Space Expeditions, fourth through sixth graders, July 15-17 or 29-31 — This camp will investigate Earth’s moon, the solar system and the universe beyond. Space campers will examine a wide range of topics and be introduced to tools they can use to continue their space explorations.
For more information on the camps, contact Morrill Hall at elephant@unl.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.