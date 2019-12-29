Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom, a program of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, headed back to school this fall with new, grade-specific lessons and activities for Nebraska teachers. AITC aims to create resources tied to state education standards to assist teachers in connecting students to their source of food, fiber and fuel, according to a press release.
“Sensing a growing demand for our programming in the last couple of years, we added an educator to our team last summer,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director. “This fall, we had the opportunity to test that demand, and we are thrilled with the response to our increased offerings.”
Classroom visits provide students with opportunities to develop an awareness that agriculture is their source of food, clothing, and shelter. In the first semester of 2019-2020, 4,058 students from 208 classrooms participated in a hands-on lesson, up from 120 classrooms in the entire 2018-19 school year.
Teacher Lori Gladson at Belleaire Elementary in Bellevue reported, “The (classroom visit) program encouraged interest and curiosity about agriculture and careers in agriculture. Engaging!”
Students learned more about their connection to agriculture during virtual field trips (635 students from 31 classrooms), ag festivals (4,427 students at five festivals), and school and community events (1,373 students at 6 events).
Teacher engagement is another priority for Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom. To date this school year, 200 current and future teachers have participated in the workshop led by the foundation’s director of outreach education, Courtney Schaardt. Schaardt led training at Doane University, the Nebraska After-School Conference, Peru State College, Creighton University, York College and the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Participant Kristin Collins said, “I am going to be a first-year social studies teacher and this course gave me a lot of great resources to work into the curriculum. I plan to use the lesson plans, interactive maps, and AgMag.” Collins now teaches fourth through sixth grade at Bayard Public Schools.
While classroom participation the first semester has exceeded expectations, the Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom team aims for more growth this spring. New projects include “Hello, Gus,” a contest for classes to submit a photo of them with a paper steer showing how they are incorporating agriculture into their classroom. Signup for the Agriculture Reading Hour program is now open, and hundreds of volunteers will read and donate the book “Right This Very Minute” in local schools.
