Oil change event nets $3,930 for local school systems

Pictured with store owners Gary and Judy Jones are members of the North Platte Public Schools Foundation Board, North Platte Catholic School Endowment Board and McDaid Elementary Principal and students. Pictured are, front from left, Shae Caldwell, Jodi Howard, Hazie Uerling, Derek Ebmeier and Logan Robirds. Back, Lance Carlson, Judy Jones, Pam Wood, Karen Knisley, Wendy Dodson, Janelle Uehling, Gary Jones and Tanner Pettera.

 Courtesy photo

A two-day fundraising event held by the Mobil 1 Lube Express/Modern Tire in North Platte resulted in nearly $4,000 in donations to the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment and North Platte Public Schools Foundation. The events were held on Aug. 9 and 16, with $30 from every oil change going back to local schools. Store owner Gary Jones reports that 131 oil changes were performed on the event days.

Jones presented checks to the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment-Trust on Tuesday at Modern Tire Pros.

Jones said he is thrilled with the response from the community and supporters of both school systems. This was the ninth year for this fundraising event.

Funds given to the North Platte Public Schools Foundation will benefit the “Prepared to Learn” program that targets students who need extra help to be successful in the classroom. Money for the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment-Trust is designated for elementary math curriculum.

