OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts has announced a summer lineup of four free concerts to be broadcast live on Omaha Performing Arts’ Facebook page Thursdays in July, beginning July 9-30.
For this summer only, O-pa’s Jazz on Your Green streaming concerts will replace the Jazz on the Green concerts in Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, which have been canceled due to ongoing health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.
The concerts, sponsored by Mutual of Omaha, Fran and Rich Juro and KETV, go live on Facebook beginning at 6 p.m. each Thursday. Like Jazz on the Green, each performance features an opener.
No Facebook account is required to watch.
This year’s acts include:
» Darcy Malone and the Tangle; 7:30 p.m., July 9.
» Ladama; 7:30 p.m., July 16.
» Farfola; 7:30 p.m., July 23.
» Matt Wallace; July 30.
Find more information about the bands, including updates ato-pa.org/joyg. Opening performers will be announced soon. Omaha Performing Arts plans to be back at Midtown Crossing for Jazz on the Green in July 2021.
The online concerts will join a growing line-up of experiences and activities presented by O-pa. Live performances, student master classes, activities for children and families and more continue as Omaha Performing Arts creates new and engaging digital arts and entertainment opportunities during the pandemic. More information is available at o-pa.org/digital-learning.
