OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts announces a new lineup of acts coming to the 1200 Club in 2019-20. From saxophone players, pianists, Latin pop, jazz, and soul, this year’s performers promise an exhilarating musical experience beginning Dec. 13.
The 2019-20 season will also include the introduction of reserved seating.
Starting at $19, tickets are now on sale at ticketomaha.com; in person at the Ticket Omaha Box Office located inside the Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St. in downtown Omaha; or by phone at 402-345-0606.
1200 Club is sponsored by C&A Industries, Inc. and Mutual of Omaha.
2019-20 season performers
» Dec. 13 — Marilyn Maye presents The Merriest, 7:30 p.m. at Holland Center, Scott Recital Hall.
At 91, Marilyn Maye is a nationally known award-winning cabaret singer. She appeared on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson 76 times. Maye’s notable works include “The Lamp is Low,” “Too Late Now,” and “Her Way.”
» Feb. 6, 2020 — Curly Martin & Friends, 7:30 p.m. at Holland Center, Scott Recital Hall.
Omaha musician Curly Martin is an acclaimed jazz drummer, named 2017 Best Jazz Musician in Omaha at the Omaha Entertainment and Art Awards. He was also nominated for a Grammy for Best R&B Album alongside his world-renowned producer/songwriter son, Terrace Martin.
» Feb. 28, 2020 — Stefon Harris & Blackout, 7:30 p.m. at Holland Center, Scott Recital Hall.
Talented vibraphonist, composer and jazz artist Stefon Harris is a four-time Grammy nominee. Harris earned a Bachelor of Music in classical percussion and Master of Music in jazz performance from the Manhattan School of Music. He tours worldwide with his bands Sonic Creed, Blackout and Ninety Miles.
» March 27, 2020 — Gina Chavez, 7:30 p.m. at Holland Center, Scott Recital Hall.
Gina Chavez is a multi-ethnic Latin pop songstress. The nine-time Austin Music Award winner has traveled across the world sharing her bilingual folk-pop music. Chavez was named 2015 Musician of the Year and received Album of the Year for her sophomore release, “Up. Rooted.”
» April 4, 2020 — YAYennings Quartet, 7:30 p.m. at Holland Center, Scott Recital Hall.
Jay Jennings is a three-time GRAMMY award winning trumpeter, who has backed up some of the world’s finest artists such as Aretha Franklin, and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Known for his work with the multi-award winning band Snarky Puppy, he is now based in Los Angeles and is leading his own project called The YAYennings Quartet. The band adds a modern twist to the 1950s West Coast bebop sound.
» May 2, 2020 — Grace Kelly, 7:30 p.m. at Holland Center, Scott Recital Hall.
Grace Kelly is a jazz-pop singer, saxophonist and songwriter/composer. Her new album “GOTiME: Live in LA” is her 13th CD and her third video album of her “GO TiME series.” Kelly has performed with renowned artists including Lin-Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” fame, Dave Brubeck and Phil Woods.
» May 30, 2020 — Matthew Whitaker, 7:30 p.m. at Holland Center, Scott Recital Hall.
Matthew Whitaker, a jazz pianist, is under the age of 20 and is visually impaired. He’s toured both abroad and in the United States. The venues he’s performed at include Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and the Apollo Theater, where he opened for Stevie Wonder at 10 years old.
