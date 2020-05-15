OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts, under its Nebraska High School Theater Academy, will offer a free digital Q&A with Omaha native and acclaimed actor, Andrew Rannells. The conversation will take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday on O-pa’s YouTube and Facebook channel.
Rannells is currently starring in the Showtime series, “Black Monday,” and appeared in several television series, including HBO’s “Girls.” He is a Tony Award nominated actor who has starred in a variety of acclaimed Broadway productions, including “The Boys in the Band,” “The Book Of Mormon”and “Hamilton.”
This live event, intended for students and teachers, is open to the public. Registration is not required, but questions may be submitted by visiting o-pa.org/online.
