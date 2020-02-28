OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts and Disney Theatrical Group are offering a sensory-friendly performance of Disney’s “The Lion King” Saturday at 2 p.m. April 25 at Omaha’s Orpheum Theater. Performed in a supportive environment, this show will provide the opportunity for families and friends with children or adults affected by autism and other sensory issues to enjoy the shared experience of live theater.
“At Omaha Performing Arts, we believe it’s important for everyone to be able to attend live performances. With this performance we hope to welcome families and individuals to experience “The Lion King” who otherwise may not attend due to fear of disrupting traditionally quiet performances,” said Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires.
Omaha Performing Arts partnered with Autism Action Partnership to train staff and volunteers for this performance. Specially trained volunteers will be available throughout the Orpheum Theater to provide audience support, and the lobby will offer quiet spaces and activity areas for families. Slight adjustments to the production will also be implemented, including low house lights, exclusion of strobe lighting and softened sounds.
This production is open to the public, but please note customary theater rules will be relaxed. Standing and movement will be accommodated in spaces throughout the theater and outside items such as prepackaged food and drink, blankets, stuffed animals or other sensory/security items will be allowed in the theater.
To help individuals prepare for the show, resources, including a downloadable social narrative featuring pictures of the theater and the production and a character guide, are available in advance of the performance at ticketomaha.com/productions/the-lion-king-sensory-friendly.
Sensory friendly performance tickets are subsidized and range from $40 to $80. For more information, including how to purchase tickets, please visit ticketomaha.com/productions/the-lion-king-sensory-friendly. Disney’s “The Lion King” is recommended for ages 6 and older. All patrons must have a ticket regardless of age.
