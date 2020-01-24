Omaha’s glass art on display at The Prairie Arts Center in February

Glass artist Corey Broman’s display “Earth’s Fascinating Features in Glass” will fill the main gallery of The Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St., during February.
Broman uses ice, water, stone, desert terrain and foliage as visual catalysts for his objects, according to a press release from the PAC. Broman is hyper aware of nature and he recreates its beauty in glass.
In this exhibit, Broman uses cold-working techniques to shape the glass into intended “snapshots of imagery” to portray some of Earth’s fascinating features.
Broman is a Nebraska native who lives and works in Omaha. In 2003, he opened his own studio in midtown Omaha and has been producing work from there ever since.
The monthlong display will include a meet and greet with Broman at 11 a.m. Feb. 1.
