The North Platte Catholic schools will host a special “Back to School” Mass on Sunday.
The Mass has become an annual event to begin the school year on a faith-filled and celebratory note, according to a press release from the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment-Trust.
All local school families and parishioners are invited to join in the service at 5 p.m. in the McGahan Activities Center at McDaid Elementary, 1000 East E St. A hot dog meal and refreshments will be provided after Mass, sponsored by NebraskaLand National Bank.
Before Mass, an open house for all students and families at McDaid Elementary will start at 3:30 p.m.
Students can greet their teachers and classmates, and bring their school supplies for the upcoming year.
The first day of classes for McDaid Elementary and St. Patrick High School is Tuesday. Freshmen will have orientation on Monday.
Little Leprechaun Preschool still has spots available for the 2019-20 school year.
Little Leprechaun offers both two-day- and three-day-per-week classes. Preschool sessions begin Aug. 26 and 27.
For enrollment or other information, call PR/Enrollment Director Gwen Covey at 308-532-1874.