Open Mic Nite returns to North Platte Friday, but at a new location.
The Espresso Shop remains under COVID-19 restrictions, so the event will be at the pavilion in Memorial Park, 1200 E. Fourth St. It will begin at 7 p.m. and go until about 9:30 p.m., according to a post on the Open Mic Nite Facebook page.
Participants are asked to bring lawn chairs and their own refreshments.
Social distance of 6 feet between family groups will be kept. Mics and equipment will be sanitized between performers.
