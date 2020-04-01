The Munroe-Meyer Institute and Autism Action Partnership will collaborate on a Virtual Light It Up Blue! celebration on Thursday.
MMI and AAP organizations statewide will be sharing information, photos and videos on social media throughout the day. Members of the community can join by using #LIUB2020 on social media, according to a press release.
“People can show their support by sharing how they ‘Light It Up Blue!’” said Melonie Welsh, MMI community engagement director. “Wear a blue T-shirt, share a message, take a picture next to a building that is lit blue. We will be sharing stories and images all day, and we’re looking forward to hearing from others in the community, the nation and even throughout the world, as well.”
“World Autism Day is an event for the autism community to join together and celebrate their unique and common bond,” said Justin Dougherty, AAP’s executive director. “Perhaps, more importantly, it is a time when the entire community can show the autism community that they are seen, heard and valued. We look forward to Seeing Blue on April 2.”
This year marks the 13th anniversary of World Autism Awareness Day. Locally, regionally, nationally and internationally, thousands of buildings and other landmarks will be lit up in blue to mark the day and in recognition and celebration of the autism community. Buildings that will be lit up blue in Nebraska will include the Nebraska State Capitol, Woodmen Tower, Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium’s Desert Dome, Creighton Prep’s Bell Tower, and UNMC’s Munroe-Meyer Institute building, UNMC’s Hope Tower and the UNMC walkway over 42nd St.
Follow MMI and AAP social media accounts for more information.
