‘Orphaned Kitty Kits’ available in North Platte

Springtime brings new births in the animal world. In many cases, that is an occasion for celebration and excitement.
Unfortunately, for many kittens born every spring, their fate is not so pleasant. Many succumb to the changeable weather, some to predators and others through well-intentioned human intervention that does not work.
To help with emergency care for orphaned kittens, Paws-itive Partners has put together “Orphan Kitty Kits,” according to a press release from the organization.
Each kit contains kitten milk replacer, a nursing kit with bottles and nipples, Pedialyte and several syringes (without the needles). The kits also include kitty litter, a disposable litter pan, rice-filled stockings to warm up to keep the kittens warm, and plenty of rags for clean-ups.
Kittens do best when raised by their mother. However, mother cats who are feral, or living on their own outside, may not survive the elements or other dangers. Then the question is, what happens to her orphaned babies?
According to Paws-itive Partners, it’s crucial that humans do not intervene too soon. Observe the mother in the nest, and wait for one to three hours, depending on if it’s extremely cold or hot, to see if she returns. If she does not, then it is time to lend a little help.
“Orphaned kittens require around-the-clock care,” the release said. “That means feedings every two hours or so, night and day. Those taking in orphaned kittens need to be sure they are up to that task.”
With the new kitten season just around the corner, Paws-itive Partners is looking for volunteers with experience. To help, call 308-650-7297 to be available when the need arises.
Other help is available for those who do take in a litter of orphaned kittens. The local veterinarians are a good source of information and help. Another source is the internet, where there are videos on how to feed the kittens and groom them. A good site to check out is facebook.com/kittenxlady or go to her web site at kittenlady.org for videos on all aspects of caring for orphan kittens.
For more information on the Orphan Kitty Kits or to get a kit, call the Paws-itive Partners help line at 308-650-7297.
