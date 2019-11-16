Four new Stephen Ministers were commissioned at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church on Nov. 10. They are: Elaine Bode, Wende Carson, Gordon Peeks and Linda Schuett.
They have received 54 hours of initial training taught by Sharon Negley, Stephen Leader, and will continue their education during their time as a Stephen Minister.
Stephen Ministry is a one-to-one ministry offering hope and support to people experiencing crisis in their lives such as: divorce, grief, unemployment, hospitalization, terminal illness, relocation, loneliness, spiritual crisis and other life difficulties, according to a press release from Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Stephen Ministers meet with their care receivers for one hour each week to provide emotional support, to pray with and for their care receiver and to walk with them for the duration of the crisis. Caring relationships last as long as the need is there — perhaps only a month or two for a person recovering from surgery, or a year or more for a person suffering grief due to loss of a loved one.
Confidentiality is the prime concern of a Stephen Minister, including what their care receivers say and their identity. By knowing the Stephen Minister will keep information confidential, care receivers have the ability to say anything and share their most intimate feelings.
Since beginning the Stephen Ministry Program, Our Redeemer has trained eighteen ministers. They commit to two years of service, although many serve longer, according to a press release.
If you or someone you know could benefit the ministry, call Sharon Negley, 308-530-4064, or Pastor Daniel Ramsey, 308-532-4753.
