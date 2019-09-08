OutNebraska, a statewide non-profit LGBTQ advocacy organization, has announced the launch of the Rural Youth Leaders Fellowship program.
This one-year fellowship will bring together a cohort of five to eight LGBTQ youth, ages 18 to 24 living in the rural areas of Nebraska. Youth Fellows will develop projects in their communities to benefit fellow LGBTQ youth and adults, build leadership skills and create connections through direct mentorship.
Youth interested in participating are encouraged to complete an online application available at bit.ly/rylfellowship.
The fellowship application for youth will be open through Sept. 24 with an anticipated start in mid-October. Those interested in serving as mentors for the program should contact OutNebraska Executive Director Abbi Swatsworth at abbi@outlinc.org or 402-488-1130.
