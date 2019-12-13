The Prairie Arts Center has announced winners and honorable mentions for its Open Winter Landscapes Exhibit.
It runs through Dec. 28 and features 2-D and 3-D art, as well as photography and textile pieces, that reflect “the beauty of the outdoors.
2-D
First: “Busted” — Brent Hoover
Second: “Winter Trail” — Roberta Barnes
Third: “Platte River” — Sue Perez
Photography
First: “Home On The Range” — Keith and Holly Howe
Second: “Creek Splendor” — Virginia Clark
Third: “Along In The Fog” — Terry Kingston
Honorable Mentions
“Winter Solitude” — Sharon Skinner
“Snowy Woods” — Cindi Egging
“Mountain” — Keith and Holly Howe
“Stillness Of Winter” — Jack Stevens
“Footloose” — Keith and Holly Howe
“Winter Road-Batik” — Kyle Hoyt
“Shaving Reeds” — Brent Hoover
“Winter” — Tiiu Swan
“December Song” — Patsy Smith
“Winter’s Grasp” — Roberta Barnes
“Hoar Frost” — Jack Stevens
“Snowshoe Day” — Cindi Egging
“Along The River” — Norma Stevens
“December Chill Evening” — Patsy Smith
“December Landscape” — Wava Best
