PAC shows classic car paintings during July

Classic car and Americana enthusiasts have a display just for them at the Prairie Arts Center in July.
Ken Zylla, a Minnesota artist, throughout his life captured scenes of 1950s and 1960s Americana and classic muscle cars in his work.
Collector Brian Plank of North Platte has lent several Zylla paintings to the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St., to display during the month of July, according to a press release from the PAC.
“Throughout his career, classic cars artist Ken Zylla has distinguished himself for creating a dimension in his compositions that truly brings his paintings to life,” the release said. “As you study his work, it is easy to appreciate the storytelling ability that describes the detail of an event or place that you may have experienced yourself.”
Zylla uses bold colors and his paintings show an attention to detail that help create a sense that the painting is from a specific place and time, the release said.
The paintings are on display in the Focus Gallery near the entrance of the PAC, which is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.