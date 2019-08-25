Pair crowned by SW Nebraska Rodeo Queen Association

Two area youth recently became the holders of the 2019-20 Miss Southwest Nebraska Rodeo royalty titles.
MaKenna Johnson of North Platte was crowned Miss Southwest Nebraska Rodeo Princess. She is the daughter of Erick and Heather Johnson and will be in sixth grade at Hershey Elementary School. MaKenna enjoys riding horses, barrel racing, writing, drawing, reading, 4-H, photography and rodeos, according to a press release from the Southwest Nebraska Rodeo Queen Association. In the future, she wants to attend college pursuing a career as a veterinarian.
Contestants in the pageant competed in personality, appearance, horsemanship, knowledge, speech and impromptu questions. Johnson won personality, appearance, knowledge, speech and impromptu questions.
Megan Pendergast of Maxwell won the Miss Southwest Nebraska Rodeo Queen title. She is the daughter of Rebecca and Matt Engels. Pendergast won all the judging categories in the pageant except the speech category, which gave her the queen title.
Pendergast graduated from high school at the top of her class and was a state qualifier in Speech and FCCLA. While in high school, she participated in other school activities and was on the Student Council. Megan has been active in horse 4-H, mounted shooting, Velvet Spurs mounted drill team and working with young horses. she is attending Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte. She completed online classes to get a jump start on becoming a veterinary technician and also finished classes to become a certified phlebotomist.
Both have been appearing in parades, rodeos, barrel racing and giving rides on their horses. They both have plans to attend the Nebraska State Fair and Miss Rodeo Nebraska send-off representing their titles.