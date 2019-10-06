Seventy-two participants completed the ServSafe Food Handler training workshop held recently in Lexington and North Platte.
The ServSafe Food Handler course is designed for employees who handle and prepare food in restaurants and other food service establishments, according to a press release from University of Nebraska Extension.
It is the second level of the Nebraska Restaurant Association’s Food Safety First program.
Instructors for the course were Extension educators Nancy Frecks and Andrea Nisley. The training was sponsored by the Extension and the Nebraska Restaurant Association.
Participants who completed the ServSafe Food Handler training were:
» Melisa Vanderford, Jeremy Bracken and Cheryl Jones, Dundy County Hospital, Benkleman.
» Yvette Trujillo, Main Street Pizza, Alma.
» Mindy Redenbaugh, Eustis-Farnam Schools.
» Kathrine Hampton and Breanna Stempke, Bertrand Nursing Home.
» Mike Jagodzinski, Ozzie’s General Store, Sutherland.
» Renae McCrumb, Wauneta-Palisade Schools.
» April Batt and Navella Leiding, Southern Valley School, Oxford.
» Donna Kilzer-Fisher, Maywood School.
» Trish Albrecht, DAL Enterprises, Tryon.
» Ashley Aloi, Coleen Bernason, Nate Bockus, Autumn Briner, Jennie Cabrera, Joseph Cruz, Mary Kenny, Cheryl Matthews, Amanda Neal, Teresa Sweley, Renae Wallace, Ashley Williams and Stevie Young, Pop Corner, North Platte.
» Tonja Berry, Joeanna Jaeger and Annie Martin, T Junction, Imperial.
» Shari Bolio, Christina Harjo and Rachel Richardson, Sarah Ann Hester Home, Benkleman.
» Laynea Alvidrez, Gunnar Armagost, Jillian Balderus, Jacqueline Beenblossom, Katelyn Brand, Cameron Buesing, Lexy Canas, Merigan Canas, Scarlett Caporale, Andrew Carrillo, Selma Carrillo, Xavier Chinchilla, Michael Day, Nathan Engel, Sofia Foster, Kinsley Girdner, Gauge Hasbrouck, Noah Hasenauer, Sage Hawn, Fabiola Herrera, Jasmine Hopkins, Claire Kostrunek, Hunter Kussman, Zachery Lange, Jonathan Martinez-Ramos, Riley May, Marissa Meyer, Morgan Morris, Jaiden Nelsen, Christian Olivas, Jordan Patterson, Scott Pettry, Zander Shirley, Autumn Smith, Jacey Smith, Hsa Soe, Kaleb Staton, Kai Tun, Ashton Twyford and Katie Wilson, Cozad High School.
