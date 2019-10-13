Dalton Ebmeier, a 2019 graduate of Hershey High School, was awarded a $500 Paws-Up Scholarship from Paws-itive Partners in North Platte.
Ebmeier is attending Friends University in Wichita, Kansas, where he is pursuing majors in zoo science and conservation science, with a minor in religious studies, according to a press release.
In high school, Ebmeier was a member of the National Honor Society. He received Academic All-State honors in football and track. He participated in band, one act plays, quiz bowl and Future Business Leaders of America. He was a volunteer in many capacities at school and in the community.
The Paws-Up scholarship is awarded annually to a Lincoln County resident who is studying some branch of animal care, including veterinarian, vet tech, groomer, animal trainer, etc. It is open to graduating seniors as well as non-traditional students. The deadline for next year’s applications is April 1. For more information on the scholarship, call 308-532-8814.
