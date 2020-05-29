LINCOLN — Popular YouTube personality Emily Graslie visits Agate Fossil Beds National Monument near Harrison and journeys through parts of the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming to explore 2.5 billion years of Earth’s history in the new three-part PBS series “Prehistoric Road Trip.”
A 30-minute preview of “Prehistoric Road Trip” will be streamed live on the NET Nebraska Facebook page at 4 p.m. CT June 10. Participants can watch and ask questions about the program and fossils found in Nebraska. The event will be hosted by Park Ranger Alvis Mar, who explains the science of Agate Fossil Beds to park visitors and educators from across the state.
The series premieres on television at 8 p.m. CT June 17 on NET.
Graslie is a South Dakota native who works as the chief curiosity correspondent at Chicago’s Field Museum.
“She is a young person who is passionate about science and is able to make it fun and easily digestible,” Mar said.
Initially, Nebraska was not scheduled to be part of the “Prehistoric Road Trip” series, but while Graslie and her crew were scouting sites in 2018, someone from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology mentioned Agate Fossil Beds as a possible location.
“They certainly didn’t intend to come to Nebraska,” Mar said. “They were impressed by the Devil’s Corkscrew, the general landscape and the shear amount of fossils here.”
In the three episodes, Graslie examines fossils of former plants and animals from different eras in time, focusing on geology, ecology and environment. The series brings natural history to life for budding scientists, and puts a national focus on a Nebraska treasure.
“People love our national parks and monuments because they want to learn something new. Once they understand, the light bulb comes on and ‘Wow!’” Mar said.
“Prehistoric Road Trip” will continue on NET at 8 p.m. CT June 24 and July 1.
