PEO helps teacher further education

P.E.O. Sisterhood Program for Continuing Education has awarded Staysha Adams with a check for $1,600. Adams is a full time interim special education teacher at Jefferson Elementary in North Platte.
Molly O’Holleran, P.E.O. Chapter AK PCE Chairman, stated in the application that Adams “creates a bridge for these families by empowering the parents as well as the students. Her love for these students broadens their trust and advances family experiential learning. When the students go home, the learning continues.
“As a current employee of North Platte Public Schools, Nebraska law requires that Adams must earn the necessary special education Endorsement to be highly qualified as a special education teacher. Graduate classes will enhance her teaching abilities. Not only is she learning from her Special Education Endorsement course work, but she also is creating a peer network of highly-qualified special education teachers.”
