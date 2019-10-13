Valerie Perez of Venango has been named October Student of the Month for the North Platte Community College Business Division.
She graduated from Perkins County High School in 2018, then enrolled at NPCC because of the small class sizes, student-to-teacher ratio and affordability.
“Upon graduating, I was undecided of what I wanted to major in, so I also thought NPCC could help guide me in the right direction,” Perez said. “Both the college and faculty have done much more than simply leading me to my current path. After taking my first business classes, all of the faculty members believed in my ability to pursue what I wanted to do — even during the times I doubted myself. They constantly inspire and motivate me both in and outside of class. I can’t thank them enough.”
Jimi Cole, business and office technology instructor, said Perez has been a pleasure to work with.
“Valerie is that student who is always in class, always on time and always has her homework completed,” Cole said. “Even though she has a quiet demeaner, she is always ready with the correct answer when called upon and is very positive in the classroom.”
Perez is on track to graduate in May 2020 with an Associate of Applied Science degree in business with an emphasis in entrepreneurship.
“Within five years, I plan on being ready to open the doors to my future business,” Perez said “I hope to open my own boutique as well as design my own clothing products. During the development of the business, I will obtain more experience in both retail and management.”
When not studying, Perez can be found writing and drawing. Most of her notebooks have sketches of the clothing she hopes to create.
Perez is also a member of NPCC’s chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society — the world’s largest and most prestigious academic honor society for two-year college students.
Her parents are Anita and Ignacio Perez of Venango.
