The North Platte Recreation Center will begin reopening to the public in multiple phases on Monday. Phase 1 of reopening will include limited areas on the dry side of the facility with the following modifications and restrictions, according to a press release.
Hours of operation
» Hours for public: Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
» Hours for vulnerable population: Monday-Friday 8-10 a.m.
» The Recreation Center will be closed Saturday and Sunday.
Age restrictions
» 14 and older.
» Children under 14 are allowed with direct adult supervision only.
Available areas
» All areas will have limited capacity to maintain proper social distancing.
» Maximum facility capacity of 41 patrons. Call beforehand if you are worried about being turned away due to capacity.
» Due to restricted capacity, center officials recommend a time limit of 60 minutes per visit.
» Areas available: Gym, weight room, aerobic exercise areas and multipurpose room.
» Areas unavailable: child care area, racquetball court, spin room, pool area including hot tub and sauna, game room, observation areas and locker rooms.
Restrictions
» Current members only, no daily admissions or new memberships.
» Memberships have been put on hold since March 18. Expiration dates will be extended from then until the time a patron wants to reactivate their membership.
» Lincoln County residents only.
» Members must check in and out. Hand sanitizer will be available at check-in counter and throughout the building.
» Locker rooms will be unavailable for changing. Patrons are asked to arrive and leave in their workout clothing.
» Restrooms will be available, but with limited cleaning during the day.
» Maintain social distancing of 6 feet, except for people from the same household.
» Exercise/weight rooms: designated machines only.
» Equipment must be wiped down before and after use.
» Gym: no contact sports such as basketball games (HORSE is OK).
» It is recommended that users bring their own basketballs, volleyballs, etc.
» Tennis and pickle ball available by reservation only.
» No passive use; active users only allowed.
» If you or a member of your household are sick or running a temperature, please stay home until you or they are 100% again.
» If you have been traveling outside the state, please wait 14 days before entering the Rec Center.
» At this time, there will not be fitness classes, birthday parties, child care, programs or leagues.
All restrictions are subject to change.
Patrons will be using the Rec Center at their own risk. The Rec Center is taking all precautions to protect staff and patrons, according to the press release, but is not responsible if users contract the coronavirus.
