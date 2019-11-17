Physician assistant and Imperial native joins Ogallala Community Hospital

OGALLALA — Banner Health has announced the addition of Erica Ellicott, PA, to Ogallala Community Hospital where she will provide care with an emphasis on full-service health care as a physician assistant.
As a physician assistant, or PA, Ellicott is skilled in providing all aspects of health care to patients, according to a press release. Ellicott is highly trained in physical exams, ordering and interpreting diagnostic tests and developing and implementing treatment plans. Her knowledge, combined with four years of experience, provides patients the most complete care available in medicine today.
“I grew up in Imperial and am so excited to be back in southwest Nebraska. I am currently providing care for people of all ages in Ogallala and the surrounding communities,” Ellicott said. “I enjoy getting to know patients on a personal level and try to focus clinic visits on helping patients establish and maintain a healthy lifestyle. I feel that is the best way to successfully prevent and treat chronic disease.”
Ellicott attended the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where she obtained a Master of Physician Assistant Studies. She is board certified and a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants.
PAs are medical professionals who can diagnose illness, develop treatment plans and prescribe medication, and may often serve as a patient’s principal healthcare provider, according to the American Academy of PAs.
Ellicott’s passion is involvement in the community, helping with wellness needs and developing strategies to increase wellbeing specific to the community.
Ogallala Community Hospital is at 2601 N. Spruce St. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call 308-284-4011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.