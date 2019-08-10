The August meeting of the Grant & Ogallala Women’s Connection will be at 1 p.m. MT Aug. 20 at the Petrified Wood Gallery, 418 E. First St., in Ogallala. Tickets are $5 at the door.
The afternoon will begin with Joyce Mickelson demonstrating how to cut and prepare a melon basket, then everyone will enjoy refreshments of melon and fruit.
Carol Nankivel will be the guest speaker, sharing her story, “Sticks & Stones.” Whether it’s a diary, journal or just a notebook, Nankivel encourages everyone to use words to tell stories of their life. Nankivel will talk about how the power of words has affected her life and how she overcame a battle with low self-esteem and depression to change her life from the negative to the positive. She is a proponent of recording memories and life stories in a notebook, because “everyone will one day want to know about their grandparents and stories of their lives and heritage.”
Nankivel lives in Rapid City, South Dakota, with her husband, Ron. They have two sons and a daughter, all married and living in Rapid City. They enjoy country living but the best part is having seven grandkids nearby, according to Nankivel. She is a homemaker and a retired Black Hills tour guide who enjoys learning new hobbies. Her latest hobbies include watercolor painting and drawing.
Reservations can be made by calling Wanda Poppe at 308-353-1715, Marilyn Dahlkoetter at 308-284-3837 or Evelyn McGregor at 308-289-5801 or via email to Evelyn at evelynlmcgregor@gmail.com.