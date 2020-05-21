The Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St., will reopen its doors June 2.
During the first week in June, the center will be open to the public from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Hours will be adjusted throughout the month, according to a press release.
Through the month of June, visitors can explore “The Art of Recovery,” a gallery dedicated to the use of art therapy in drug court and how art supports participants’ healing processes.
Those in recovery are able to use their creativity and imagination to create paintings, drawings, sculpture, videos, poetry and music.
Everything in “The Art of Recovery” exhibit allows artists to express themselves in a healthy and productive way.
Art therapy can help people cope with medical challenges, stress and anxiety, as well as expand their forms of communication and express thoughts and feelings that they may not be able to say with words, the press release said.
Classes will be rescheduled as the center reopens its doors. Registrants will be contacted about rescheduled class times and dates. Online art kits and delivery will be available through May.
PAC’s Flea Market Flip will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 18 in the parking lot of PAC. Teams can sign up online at prairieartscenter.org, at $35 per team.
Teams can enter up to 3 items, which will be sold via silent and live auction July 18. Proceeds will be split between PAC and teams’ non-profits of choice.
