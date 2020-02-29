Pre-registration for the Bethel Bible Camp sessions in Wellfleet this summer is due May 25.
The camp begins with a session for students who will enter grades nine through 12 next fall and runs from June 1-6. The price is $60 for those who pre-register and $70 at the door.
Camp for sixth through eighth graders is June 8-13 with a price of $55 for those who pre-register and $65 at the door.
Camp dates for kindergarten through second grades is June 14-16 and the price is $30 per student either through pre-registration or at the door.
There are two camps for students in third through sixth grades on June 22-27 and June 29-July 4. The fee is $55 for pre-registration and $65 at the door for both sessions.
The fall retreat for students in third through 12th grades is Oct. 16-18 and is $30 per student through pre-registration or at the door.
Veteran camp attendees who bring a first-year camper with them get a free T-shirt.
Families with multiple attendees receive a fee reduction of $10 for the second child and $15 for the third or more.
Scholarships are available for families in need.
Pre-registrations must be postmarked by May 23. There is a $5 non-refundable charge on all pre-registration fees. Checks should be made payable to Bethel Bible Conference, PO Box 40- 711 Mississippi St., Wellfleet, NE 69170-0040.
For more information, email camp@bethelbiblecamp.org, call 308-963-4334 or visit the website at bethelbiblecamp.org.
