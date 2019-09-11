The preregistration deadline for the Czechoslovak Genealogical Society International 17th Genealogical/Cultural Conference is approaching. The Conference will be Oct. 15-19 at the Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln. The preregistration deadline is Thursday, and attendees can save $25 on the registration fee, according to a press release from the organization.
Program and registration booklets, with the complete schedule, are available at cgsievents.com. There is also a link to make hotel reservations.
The focus of the biennial conference is to learn about techniques for genealogical research in the areas now known as the Czech and Slovak Republics, and to explore the history and culture of the people who lived in the area.
The 2019 event features five speakers from the Czech Republic and Slovakia: Marek Blahus of Brno, Rev. Jan Dus, Mirek Koudelka of Olomouc, Blanka Lednicka of Prague and Michal Razus of Slovakia. There are more than 20 additional speakers, many with direct ties to the Czech Republic and Slovakia, who will speak about family history research and techniques.
The keynote speaker is Mila Saskova-Pierce, professor emerita of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, presenting “On Czech Immigration and Language Influence in Lincoln.”
The conference includes daylong tours scheduled to Saline County, Freethinker Territory, Wilber the Czech Capital of the U.S., Omaha Czech Community and Nebraska’s Bohemian/Moravian Alps.
Entertainment includes the “Parade of Kroje” (Czech/Slovak folk dress), the Southeastern Nebraska Bohemian Bagpipe Band directed by Sue Placek and the Wilber Czech Dancers directed by Dirk Altman.
