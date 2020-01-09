LINCOLN — A series of workshops across the state will provide information for completing safe and effective prescribed fires.
These workshops are for landowners, resource professionals, volunteer fire departments and others interested in burning, according to a press release. No experience is required.
Workshops, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be Wednesday at the Red Cloud Community Center, Jan. 16 at Lincoln’s Lancaster County University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension, Jan. 17 at Thedford’s Upper Loup Natural Resources District, Jan. 21 at Scottsbluff’s North Platte NRD, and Jan. 23 at Norfolk’s Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center.
Visit nebraskapf.com or call 308-850-8395 to register. A $10 fee includes training materials and lunch.
