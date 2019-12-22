Region II Human Services is now taking registrations for the “Prime for Life” alcohol and drug education class. The class will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 4. Participants must attend the entire class.
The classes will be at Heartland Counseling & Consulting Clinic, 110 N. Bailey Ave., in North Platte. Enter on the South side of the building.
“Prime for Life” is designed to provide information that will help each person learn realistic ways to reduce the risk of problems related to alcohol and drug use. It will help people understand and accept the need to make helpful changes.
Pre-registration is required. Cost is $120 per person, and is due five days prior to class date. To register for the class or for more information, call the Heartland Counseling Clinic at 308-534-6029.
This class is offered free to any parent or guardian who has a youth attending the class. Participants must be at least 14 years old to attend the class.
