Student financial aid is one of the key categories of support provided by the McCook College Foundation to students attending McCook Community College. The foundation has established board-designated scholarships ranging from $250 to $2,000 that are awarded to full and/or part-time students.
All approved MCC courses of study qualify, and traditional, non-traditional, new or continuing students are encouraged to apply by the Sunday priority deadline for academic year 2020-21.
Students must submit the Foundation Scholarship Application and Essay, along with an official copy of either their most recent high school or college transcript, and an Admissions Application must be on file with MCC. Selection is based on financial need, consideration of school and/or community activity, student motivation, and academic achievement.
The Foundation’s Student Financial Aid Committee reviews applications, selects recipients and sends notification of awards by April 30.
Applications can be obtained by calling the Foundation at 308-345-5233 or stopping by the office at 206 E. First St., McCook; from the guidance counselors at area high schools; the Student Financial Aid Office on the campus of McCook Community College at 1205 E. Third St., McCook; or on the Foundation web site at mccookcollegefoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.