David Gale, Chief Executive Officer of Sandhills State Bank, will head Sandhills Private Banking, a group built to serve with discretion and sophistication for generations, according to a press release.
Gale moved to North Platte from Bassett to oversee the establishment of Sandhills Private Banking. Aside from leading the growth of Sandhills State Bank over the past decade, Gale’s experience includes time with both the private client group of US Bank, and as a financial advisor with Morgan Stanley. Gale is a native of North Platte, as well as a a graduate of North Platte High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He also obtained a law degree from Creighton University School of Law prior to beginning his career in financial services.
Kim Steger, president of Sandhills Private Banking, brings experience and perspective to our private banking group, said Sandhills State Bank in a press release. Through a banking career devoted to managing financial relationships for families and companies in Nebraska, Steger has developed an understanding of how to create value through simplicity, the release said.
Through her involvement in the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, Steger has developed a deep understanding of the opportunities in the Great Plains and ways to make a lasting impact. Most importantly, Steger understands that confidentiality and trust are the foundation of a banking relationship, the release said.
For more information about Sandhills Private Banking, visit sandhillsstate.com/private-banking.
