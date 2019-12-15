Nebraskaland National Bank reached an agreement with Marc Werkmeister and Professional Financial Advisors to move their North Platte headquarters to the third floor of the main bank building, 1400 S. Dewey St.
PFA’s new office will be in addition to their current office at 501 S. Jeffers, which will be managed by Douglas Peterson, according to a press release from the bank.
“Although PFA and NLNB are not affiliated, we will work cooperatively to help provide a complete financial services solution for our collective customers,” the release said. “As more and more baby boomers are reaching retirement age, the need for retirement consulting has never been greater. Marc Werkmeister and his team will bring both the expertise consistent with the Certified Financial Planner designation, and the service levels that will fit perfectly with the standards that we have established at NLNB.”
The remodeled space should be available for occupancy in January 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.