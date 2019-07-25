Who doesn’t like fresh garden produce?
Join Nebraska Extension Educators to learn simple gardening tips, and new and tasty ways to prepare garden produce at the Gab With Gardeners program at 7 p.m. Aug. 8, at the Nebraska Extension Office, 348 W. State Farm Road, in North Platte.
David Lott, horticulture educator, will be teaching participants simple gardening tips to maximize garden production while reducing the need to use pesticides in home gardens. Brenda Aufdenkamp, foods and nutrition educator, will be teaching participants easy, healthy and delicious ways to prepare a variety of garden vegetables that the whole family will enjoy.
While there is no charge for this program, please RSVP by Aug. 6 to the Nebraska Extension Office by calling 308-532-2683 to ensure enough handouts and samples for all program participants.