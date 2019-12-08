Healthy individuals are needed every day to maintain an adequate blood supply for patients in need. Once a donor has made the commitment to give blood, it is important to take a few simple steps to prepare and help ensure a good donation experience.
The community is invited to give blood from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 16 at Linden Court, 4000 W. Philip Ave. The American Red Cross offers several tips to people who plan on giving blood: Get a good night’s sleep, drink an extra 16 ounces of water, eat iron-rich foods to maintain a healthy iron level and consume a low-fat meal before donating, according to a press release.
Those who give blood by Dec. 18 are eligible to receive a $5 amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane and a free T-shirt from the American Red Cross.
Donating blood is an easy way to help others and only takes about an hour. The Red Cross encourages donors to give blood every time they are eligible.
To make an appointment or to learn more, call 308-532-5774.
Donors may also download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass or use the Blood Donor App.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
