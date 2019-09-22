LINCOLN — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service announced proposals for the updated Regional Conservation Partnership Program are due Dec. 3. RCPP supports partner-driven conservation efforts to improve the nation’s water quality, combat drought, enhance soil health, support wildlife habitat and protect agricultural viability. Application information is available on the RCPP webpage or at grants.gov.
RCPP-eligible partners include private industry, non-government organizations, Indian tribes, state and local governments, water districts and universities. Partners may request between $250,000 and $10 million in RCPP funding through this funding announcement, with $300 million available nationwide.
The 2018 Farm Bill made substantive changes making RCPP more straightforward for partners and producers. RCPP is now a stand-alone program with its own dedicated funding, simplifying rules for partners and producers.
The first iteration of RCPP, which was created originally by the 2014 Farm Bill, combined nearly $1 billion in NRCS investments with close to $2 billion in non-NRCS dollars to implement conservation practices across the Nation.
There are currently 375 active RCPP projects that have engaged close to 2,000 partners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.