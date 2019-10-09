LINCOLN — The Nebraska Public Service Commission is accepting applications to fill one vacancy on the 911 Service System Advisory Committee. The vacancy is for a representative in public safety.
Created by the Legislature with the passage of Legislative Bill 993, the advisory committee makes recommendations to the PSC on matters concerning the implementation, coordination, operation, management, maintenance and funding of the 911 Service System as the state transitions to Next Generation 911.
Advisory committee members serve a term of three years. Committee members serve without pay, but will receive reimbursement for expenses related to committee duties.
If you are a representative in public safety or emergency medical services and are interested in becoming a part of the 911 SSAC, apply online by filling out a 911 Service System Advisory Committee application on the PSC website.
Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Nov. 1. For more information on 911 Service System Advisory Committee, visit the Next Generation 911 page of the PSC website.
