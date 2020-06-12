Broadway artist and Omaha native Q. Smith will host this year’s Nebraska High School Theater Academy Showcase on Saturday, according to a press release from Omaha Perfoming Arts.
The showcase will be online as opposed to in person this year, starting at 6 p.m. on the Omaha Performing Arts Facebook page. Students will have a chance to perform in the digital showcase ensemble, apply to be a state finalist and be recognized for their work behind the scenes and in leadership, according to the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.