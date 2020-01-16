KEARNEY — Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever members and upland supporters of Nebraska will gather on Feb. 1 at the Holiday Inn Convention Center, 110 2nd Ave., Kearney, to experience the annual State Habitat Meeting. The event will feature other partners dedicated to wildlife habitat conservation in Nebraska, according to a press release.
The event brings together landowners, hunters, chapter members, wildlife professionals, and other wildlife enthusiasts who share the goal of expanding habitat initiatives throughout Nebraska. The 2020 State Habitat Meeting will be hosting past favorites as well as new exciting opportunities as it celebrates 29 years. Returning seminars include “covey corner” and the ladies outdoor art session. A Newly featured attraction will be the Nebraska Birds for Brews event, beginning Friday evening at 7 p.m. and featuring Nebraska-made liquors, wines and beers. A variety of speakers and events will follow throughout the day on Saturday. Registration includes lunch and access to the event.
2020 Nebraska State Habitat Meeting Highlights:
» Dog Training — Seminars, Professional Trainers, and Expert Advice.
» Flooding Impacts & Farm Bill Insights.
» Wild Game Cooking & Traeger Grill Demonstrations.
» Upland Slam & Take Em’ Hunting Challenge Drawings.
» Monarch Butterfly & Pollinator Information.
» Wildlife Habitat Management.
» PF/QF Youth Programs and Events.
» CRP Program Information.
Early Bird pricing includes $30 for general public & chapter members ; $15 for resource professionals; $5 for students – all prices include lunch. Find the full agenda and register online. For more information, contact Ashley Nelson at asnelson@pheasantsforever.org.
