Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY NIGHT... .A WINTRY MIX, INCLUDING FREEZING DRIZZLE OR FREEZING RAIN, IS ANTICIPATED TO AFFECT THE AREA LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY. FREEZING DRIZZLE OR RAIN IS ANTICIPATED TO PROMOTE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS STEMMING FROM A LIGHT GLAZE OF ICE. CHANGEOVER TO PREDOMINANTLY RAIN OR DRIZZLE, AND/OR SNOW IS EXPECTED THEN IN THE AFTERNOON WITH ALL SNOW EXPECTED BY LATE AFTERNOON. MEANWHILE, MODERATE SOUTHERLY WINDS WILL SWITCH TO THE NORTHWEST FRIDAY EVENING DUE TO A STRONG COLD FRONT PASSING THROUGH. STRONG WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP FRIDAY NIGHT WITH PEAK GUSTS FORECAST AS HIGH AS 50 MPH, HIGHEST ACROSS NORTHERN NEBRASKA. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH FRIDAY NIGHT. * WHERE...LINCOLN AND FRONTIER COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE FRIDAY MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ROADS AND SIDEWALKS COULD BECOME ICE COVERED AND HAZARDOUS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&