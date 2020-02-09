Rachel Heiss is St. Pat's student of the month

The North Platte Catholic Schools has selected Rachel Heiss as the student of the month for February. Teachers and Student Council members vote on a student to receive this honor.
Heiss, a junior, is the daughter of Steven and Krista Heiss of North Platte. They are members of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She fills her days with several school activities including volleyball, basketball and track. She’s on the ‘A’ Honor Roll, S.A.I.N.T.S., National Honor Society and serves as the president of her junior class. Outside of school, she volunteers at her church when needed and loves getting involved with community events.
Heiss’ older brother Tyler is a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Kearney and her younger brother Jack is a sophomore at St. Pat’s.
