The pandemic may have halted the annual Nebraskaland Days cake baking event, but that hasn’t stopped the Chamber Hostesses from having some fun.
The organization is hosting a “Raising Red Barns” event, asking teams to construct a mailbox, wall hanging, shed, bird house, or any other creation that is fashioned after an old red barn, according to a press release.
The Chamber Hostesses have released the rules and sign up information for the event that is at 1 p.m. on Aug. 7 at Wild West Arena as part of the revised Nebraskaland Days celebration.
Because of the pandemic, teams will construct their entry off site and deliver the item to the Wild West Arena at 10 a.m. Aug. 7 for the auction at 1 p.m.
There will be no divisions this year. All entires will be entered into an open class. Entries are due by Aug. 1 to the Nebraskaland Days office. There will be no judging this year, the organization said. Proceeds from the auction beneft Nebraskaland Days.
All contestants must be non-professional, and no more than two entries from any business or organization is allowed.
Buyers or creators of the pieces are responsible for making sure the items leave Wild Wesst Arena.
Registration forms can be found at nebraskalanddays.com.
