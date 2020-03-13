Rascal Martinez’s new album now available at Prairie Arts Center and the Espresso Shop

A Chicago radio host recently reviewed the new album “Hard Love” by North Platte songwriter and musician Rascal Martinez.
WC Turck has authored several books and hosts a weekly radio show titled “Helter Skelter” out of Chicago.
“‘San Quentin,’ the opening track off Rascal Martinez’s grittiest and best album to date, ‘Hard Love,’ reveals an artist at the top of his game,” Turck said in a blog post. “This is pure roots rock and roll with that Nashville grit.
“Rascal has always worn his heart on his artistic sleeve, exploring the trials of love and relationships as he’s lived them. That brings a freshness and immediacy to deftly self-produced albums.”
The album comes 10 years after his first album release, “The Long Road.”
“In that 10 years Rascal has continued to evolve, while remaining true to his Americana roots,” Turck said. “Hard Love is no exception.”
Martinez released his newest album a couple of weeks ago and is looking to get it out into the hands of his fans. The album is currently available at the Prairie Arts Center and at the Espresso Shop in North Platte. Cost is $15.
The album is also available on streaming sites including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, Deezer and Google Play.
More information on his music and performances can be found at facebook.com/rascalmartinezmusic.
