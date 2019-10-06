Reader question has technical, legal considerations

Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD FROST EXPECTED EARLY MONDAY MORNING... .CLEAR SKIES TONIGHT ALONG WITH LIGHT WINDS WILL ALLOW TEMPERATURES TO DROP AS LOW AS 32 DEGREES ACROSS MUCH OF WESTERN NEBRASKA EARLY MONDAY MORNING. ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TO 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ MONDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 32 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TO 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ MONDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&