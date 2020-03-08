OMAHA — The Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund has awarded $450,000 in grants to long term recovery groups and organizations across the state of Nebraska, announced Alec Gorynski, vice president, community development and corporate philanthropy, First National Bank of Omaha. These grants represent more than half of the funds raised by the Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund, which was established in partnership between FNBO and the Nebraska Community Foundation in response to the devastating floods that impacted Nebraska, western Iowa and southeastern South Dakota in the spring and summer of 2019.
The $450,000 in grants will be awarded from within three funding categories:
1. $300,000 in Individual Assistance grants will be awarded to pay vendors, contractors and organizations to repair and/or rebuild homes that were damaged as a result of the floods in the following communities:
» Douglas County: Douglas County Emergency and Natural Disaster Recovery Group and Habitat for Humanity of Omaha.
» Kearney Area including Kearney, Gibbon, Pleasanton, Ravenna, Shelton, Elm Creek, Amherst and Odessa counties: Kearney Area Disaster Recovery Group.
» Dawson County including Lexington, Cozad, Gothenburg, Farnam, Willow Island, Overton, Eddyville and Sumner: Dawson County Long Term Recovery Group.
» Sargent Area: Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership.
2. $125,000 in Flood Mitigation Assistance to assist homeowners within a flood plain to make necessary repairs to their flood-damaged homes. Funding from Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund will help offset the homeowner’s 25% contribution that is required in order to mitigate and ultimately repair homes in the Fremont Area. Funding will be awarded to the Greater Dodge County Long Term Recovery Group for this purpose.
3. $25,000 toward the establishment of the Midwest Housing Resource Network, a statewide disaster resiliency network that was developed in response to the 2019 flooding to assist communities with identifying and addressing disaster-related housing needs and helping developers utilize funding sources effectively. Funding from the Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund will be provided to Midwest Housing Development Fund and pooled with funding from other sources to fully establish this network to benefit residents across Nebraska.
To date, the Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund has raised more than $837,000 from individuals, families and organizations across the country. 100% of donations will be directed to supporting the long-term recovery of flood-impacted communities in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota that received FEMA Individual Assistance designations.
Eligibility for a grant from the Rebuild the Heartland Fund is limited to nonprofit organizations and local government authorities leading and/or engaged in rebuilding efforts in impacted communities. Grants are primarily focused on housing rehabilitation and related needs, but can also support small businesses impacted by the flood as well as infrastructure needs that are critical to impacted communities. Organizations that are interested in applying can visit rebuildtheheartland.org.
The Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund is still accepting donations. To make a donation you can visit nebcommfound.org/give/rebuild-the-heartland-community-fund, or you can send a check payable to Nebraska Community Foundation, P.O. Box 83107, Lincoln, NE 68501. Memos on donation checks should read “Rebuild the Heartland.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.