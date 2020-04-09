OMAHA — The Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund has announced its final disbursement of flood recovery grants awarded to long-term recovery groups and organizations in Nebraska and western Iowa, announced Alec Gorynski, vice president, community development and corporate philanthropy, First National Bank of Omaha. The Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund was established in partnership between FNBO and the Nebraska Community Foundation in response to the devastating floods that impacted Nebraska and western Iowa in the spring and summer of 2019. In total, the fund raised enough to award $830,000 in grants to flood-impacted communities.
In the Telegraph area, the Dawson County Long Term Recovery Group received a portion of the $630,000 in Housing Rebuilding Assistance and New Housing Construction grants that were awarded to organizations that provide housing-related individual assistance support to repair and/or rebuild homes that were damaged as a result of the floods.
$175,000 in Flood Mitigation Assistance was awarded, and $25,000 went to the establishment of the Midwest Housing Resource Network, a statewide disaster resiliency network.
