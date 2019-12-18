The North Platte Recreation Center will sponsor a Teen Night from 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. This event is for middle school and high school students only.
There will be a DJ for those who want to dance. The game room and half of the gym will also be available for anyone wanting to play a game of pool or shoot hoops. The cost is $5 per student and concessions will be sold. For more information, call 308-535-6772.
Rec Center closed on Christmas
The North Platte Recreation Center will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and closed Christmas Day.
The Rec Center will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 and closed Jan. 1. For more information, call 308-535-6772.
