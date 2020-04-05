HALSEY — Along with the national forests in Wyoming, Colorado and South Dakota, the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands will begin the orderly closure of its developed recreation sites to protect public health and safety and align with CDC guidance on containing the COVID-19 outbreak. The district’s four campgrounds (Recreation Complex, Natick, Whitetail and Steer Creek campgrounds) will be closed through April 30, at which time the situation will be re-evaluated.
Visitors with reservations at the Recreation Complex made through recreation.gov will receive refunds. Any reservations already made will be canceled and refunds will automatically be applied.
Although the campgrounds will be closed, the vast majority of the forest will still be available to visitors who want to spend time outdoors. At this time, recreation opportunities include riding the OHV trails, hiking, biking, horseback riding, dispersed camping and other activities that support social distancing and groups of less than 10 people. Visitors can help mitigate resource impacts while recreation sites are closed by taking their trash home, refraining from having campfires and managing human waste by burying it at least 6 to 8 inches deep and 200 feet away from water, trails and recreation sites.
The Bessey Ranger District asks members of the public to recreate responsibly by avoiding high-risk activities that increase the chance of injury or distress as emergency medical services and search and rescue operations may be limited due to COVID-19.
“We know how much our visitors value being outdoors, especially with the warm weather of spring after a long winter,” Julie Bain, district ranger, said. “This decision was not made lightly, but we believe people understand the serious risks posed by facilities that draw large crowds. We appreciate your patience and understanding of our efforts to do our part to protect public health and safety.”
All NNFG offices are conducting business and providing services virtually. The NNFG will continue to coordinate its COVID-19 response in alignment with all federal, state and local guidance. Visitors to national forests are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.
