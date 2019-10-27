As influenza activity picks up this fall, the American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients in need. Blood and platelets can only be given by donors who are feeling well, according to a press release from the Red Cross.
One way to maintain health is to get a flu vaccine each fall. There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot as long as the donor is symptom-free and fever-free.
For those that have the flu, it is important to wait until they no longer exhibit flu symptoms, have recovered completely and feel well before attempting to donate. Donors must feel healthy and well on the day of donation.
Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are urged to give now to ensure a stable supply this fall, the release said.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-15:
» Chase County, Imperial — 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Nov. 14, Chase County High School, 520 E. Ninth St.
» Hitchcock County, Palisade — Nov. 5, 12 p.m.-6 p.m., Mihm Hall, 103 N. Vennum St.
» Keith County, Ogallala — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 12, Ogallala Fair Building, 1100 W. Third St.
» Keith County, Ogallala — 12 p.m.-6 p.m., Nov. 13, Ogallala Fair Building, 1100 W. Third St.
» Lincoln County, Brady — 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Nov. 11, Community Building, 121 N. Main St.
» Lincoln County, North Platte — 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Nov. 11, NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road
» McPherson County, Tryon — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 1, McPherson County Fair Building, 527 Nebraska Highway 92.
» Perkins County, Grant — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 5, Perkins County Jr/Sr High School, 740 Sherman Ave.
» Red Willow County, McCook — 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 8, McCook Learning Center, 600 W. Seventh St.
How to donate blood: Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood, the release said. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass or use the Blood Donor App.
