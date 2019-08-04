To help address the current emergency blood shortage, all who come to give blood or platelets with the American Red Cross July 29 through Aug. 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. Currently, the Red Cross reports it has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give now by activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive,” or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
With the help of a generous $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross hopes to motivate donors to roll up a sleeve and alleviate the blood shortage across the country. Amazon’s partnership with the Red Cross is part of their commitment to “Right Now Needs” to help increase blood donations to ensure patient needs are met.
When an emergency arises, it is the blood already on the shelves that saves lives, according to a press release. Only through the generosity of blood donors can the Red Cross provide hospitals with lifesaving blood to meet the ongoing and often unpredictable needs of patients.
The Red Cross urges individuals across the country to roll up a sleeve today to ensure blood is available for patients across the country.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive with RapidPass, where they complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years old in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
» Furnas Co., Oxford: Noon to 6 p.m., Aug, 12, Spirit of the Rock Church, 331 Ogden St.
» Lincoln Co., Brady: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Aug. 12, Community Building, 121 N. Main St.
» Lincoln Co., North Platte: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, Harvest Christian Church, 1501 S. Dewey St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 13, Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
» Lincoln Co., Wallace: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Community Hall, 105 E. Alice St.
» Red Willow Co., Indianola: Noon to 6 p.m., Aug. 14, Indianola VFW Community Hall, 408 F St.