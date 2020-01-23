The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers, including members of the disability community, to take part in a two-day exercise on Jan. 31-Feb. 1 in Bellvue. The deadline to register is Jan. 24. To register, visit surveymonkey.com/r/YZXS8JX.
The Red Cross is partnering with Sarpy County Emergency Management to conduct a full-scale shelter exercise, with the goal of ensuring that the agencies’ emergency volunteers are trained to work with individuals with physical, developmental and intellectual disabilities.
The Red Cross is asking for volunteers from the disability community and their families to come to the shelter, 10100 Cedar Island Road in Bellvue, as if they have been displaced from their home due to a winter storm. Individuals and their families will be registered, taken to the main cot area and given snacks/dinner. Shelter workers will then work with the individuals to see what their needs are and how they can help them.
There are shifts available for volunteers beginning at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m. each day. The approximate time commitment would be two hours per shift.
The exercise takes place from 3 p.m. Jan. 31 through 9 a.m. Feb. 1.
No one is required to spend the night, but the Red Cross would welcome individuals with disabilities to spend the night if they can. Volunteers will train to work with individuals with mobility issues, food sensitivities and other challenges, including language barriers.
